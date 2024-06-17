Emergency response teams have cordoned off a street outside a restaurant in Birmingham.

Police and forensic officers are on the scene outside the Avenue Bar Restaurant and Grill on Rolfe Street in Smethwick.

The nature of the incident is yet unknown.

The location in Smethwick Credit: BPM Media

The road closure is causing disruption, with bus services 54 and 54A being diverted.

National Express wrote on social media platform X:

"Service disruption due to an incident on Rolfe Street."54 and 54A will be using Soho Way. We apologise for any disruption to your journey".