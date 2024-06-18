A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a 12-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run in Coventry.

Officers investigating the death of Keaton Slater say they are continuing their search for Dolars Aleksanders – also wanted on suspicion of death by dangerous driving - while the 21-year-old man remains in police custody.

Keaton died after being hit by a car which failed to stop on Radford Road on Friday at approximately 4:30pm (14 June).

Officers are still looking for Dolars Aleksanders (right) following the death of Keaton Slater (left). Credit: West Midlands Police

A black BMW is being forensically examined after it was found abandoned in New Arley on Friday evening.

Det Insp Sam Lewis, from our Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We believe there were four people in the car at the time, and we are working hard to understand their involvement in the night’s tragic events.

“One of those is being treated as a witness, while another has been voluntarily interviewed and released under investigation.

“We believe the man in custody today was also in the car, as was Dolars Alexsanders.

Keaton Slater, 12, died after being hit by a car which failed to stop in Coventry Credit: West Midlands Police

“We continue to support Keaton’s family at this time, and they and the officers have been touched by the huge outpouring of support there has been since Friday.

“Our efforts remain focused on finding and arresting Dolars Alexsanders. I’d ask for anyone with information about his whereabouts to get in touch with us right away on 999 and do the right thing.”

The force's Serious Collision Investigation Unit is appealing for anyone who has dashcam footage from the area to come forward.