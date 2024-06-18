Play Brightcove video

"All I wanted was the opportunity to compete." Jamaica's only Judo Olympian has accused her association of blocking her from qualifying for the Paris Olympics.

Birmingham athlete Ebony Drysdale-Daley feels she has no choice but to speak up as her chances of reaching a second games fade away.It is a souring of what was once a history-making alliance. In Tokyo, Ebony became Jamaica's first athlete to compete at Judo in an Olympics. A year later she further built up Jamaica's reputation in Judo by winning the country's first medal in the sport at the Commonwealth Games.Now she's been suspended after claiming the Jamaican Judo association favour another athlete and have acted unfairly towards her.It's come to a head this week as Ebony could qualify for the Games if she was allowed to compete at a qualifier in Peru. She says her association blocked her.She was so convinced she would be going she raised money through crowdfunding and bought non-refundable flights and accomodation.Ebony told me: "It's been cruelly removed. They blocked me. They've done something, you know, that is unethical. If you want to look at that on a human level, like you have no care for my well-being or welfare at all."And I was supposed to be someone that put Jamaica on the map for judo, and you just disregarded me."There is a lack of fairness. All I wanted was the opportunity to compete. And they're denying me that. The other athlete in contention has had that."Ebony talks at a fast pace. I sense she is almost grieving what she has lost. She replies: "Yeah. I mean, I'm scared. I won't lie to you. I can say this with, you know, just being open. I'm human. I'm scared of how I'm going to feel when indeed the competition happens, because then it's the nail to be like, yes you definitely won't go to the Olympics, even though I know it to be true now."The Jamaican Judo Association "emphatically" deny her allegations.In a statement, JJA President Dwayne Barnett said: "The JJA reiterates its steadfast commitment to fairness, integrity, and providing equal opportunities for all athletes."The claim that Ebony's hopes of qualifying have been "cruelly" removed and that the Association has "blocked her" from competing in Lima is unfounded. It is important to clarify that Olympic qualification in judo requires athletes to meet specific criteria. As in most sports, qualification is based on merit and current performance to ensure the best representation. The JJA subscribes to this principle. The decision to exclude Ebony from the event, in question, was solely based on consistent failure to comply with deadlines and repeated attempts to circumvent the processes established by the JJA for efficient management of competition entries. The importance of adhering to these deadlines has been communicated to all athletes on numerous occasions."Ebony's statement that the Association has no care for her welfare or wellbeing is without basis. The Jamaican Judo Association places a high priority on the welfare of its athletes and provides the necessary support and resources to help them excel in their sporting careers. Moreover, resources are incredibly scarce and limited."The allegation that the athlete Ebony is competing against has ties to high-ranking officials within the JJA is incorrect. If Ebony has evidence to the contrary, we welcome her to present them to the executive committee or our Disciplinary Commission. We would like to ascertain that all our processes are impartial and free from any external influence or favouritism. Neither the JJA nor any of its executive board members have any personal ties with any judo athlete in the United Kingdom."The JJA empathises with Ebony Drysdale-Daley's disappointment and frustration. However, it is imperative to recognise that deadlines are an essential component of our processes. The JJA stands by its decisions, which are made in accordance with established rules and regulations."The JJA remains focused on supporting its athletes and promoting the growth of judo in Jamaica. We appreciate the continued support of our stakeholders, including the media and our loyal fans."A legal battle will likely follow but whatever the outcome Ebony will not be the only athlete complaining about unfair treatment in Olympic selection this year.

Athletes in all sports can accept if they've been beaten by a better opponent but when there is even just the perception that something else could be at play.

Things, as we have seen, get very messy.