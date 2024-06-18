Play Brightcove video

Footage from BPM Media

A driver has been caught on camera 'throwing six bags of rubbish over a hedge' near a home in Birmingham because ‘the tip was closed'.

Bystander Ivan Bailey, from Great Barr, Birmingham, claims the driver ‘refused to listen’ when he confronted him.The footage was filmed on Baltimore Road, just two miles from Perry Barr Household Recycling Centre, which is open seven days a week after an improvement scheme earlier this year - but does require booking.

The driver was seen throwing bags of rubbish over a hedge in Birmingham. Credit: BPM Media

The footage has been condemned by local residents who said fly-tipping of this kind ‘happens everywhere.’Mr Bailey said he even offered to help the driver put the bags back in his car but claims he was ‘ignored.’

The incident took place on June 10 and has been reported to Birmingham City Council.

Mr Bailey said: “We told him to put the rubbish back in his car and take it home - but all he kept saying was ‘the tip is closed’. We even offered to help him put the bags back in his car, but he refused to listen.“He dumped everything and drove off - the rubbish is still there. We’ve notified the council but there’s not much else we can do.

The incident took place on June 10 and has been reported to Birmingham City Council. Credit: BPM Media

“When we drive to work we see mattresses on our roads and things like that. Fly-tipping is a problem here, but this is the first time I’ve seen something like this. It was so blatant - it’s just ridiculous.”Birmingham City Council has recently secured almost £50,000 to combat the fly-tipping ‘blight’ across the city. The money comes from a government grant aimed at setting up CCTV networks to catch fly-tippers in the act and increase the levels of prosecution.Current rules mean a fixed penalty notice (FPN) of £150 is given to those caught littering, which for fly-tipping can increase to £50,000 and potentially imprisonment if someone refuses to pay.