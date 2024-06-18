A fraudster who conned elderly and vulnerable residents out of £1.5 million has been sentenced to seven years in prison and banned from directorship for ten years.

Robin MacDonald, 45, from Bretby, Burton-on-Trent, was convicted of fraud and fraudulent trading after a five-month trial at Nottingham Crown Court, where more than 200 victims testified.

From 2014 to 2015, MacDonald mis-sold solar panels and emergency medical buttons through his companies, Sunpower Renewables Ltd and Proshield Alarms.

His businesses pressured customers into signing contracts for poor-quality work, sometimes causing structural damage to homes.

Proshield Alarms falsely promised round-the-clock safety with emergency alert systems, misleading customers with false statements and marketing materials.

Roy Hancher, 54, from Wolverhampton, was acquitted on similar charges but had pleaded guilty to fraudulent trading.

He received a suspended sentence of one year and eight months and a six-year directorship ban.

Nicola Mather, 44, from Derby, pleaded guilty to money laundering and was sentenced to one year in prison, suspended for one year, along with 200 hours of community service.

Mark Walker, Interim Service Director for Place at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “I’d like to thank and recognise all of the victims who came forward and worked with our investigators to bring this case to trial and these individuals to justice.

“These sentences show that the dishonest selling of products will not be tolerated.

“There is a saying that if something seems too good to be true, then it probably is and sadly scammers hope to exploit this for their own gain.

“We would always advise residents to be alert to cold calling and to never buy at the door. If residents have any concerns or if something doesn’t feel right, then it probably isn’t, and nobody should ever be afraid to close the door.

“Scammers may turn up out of the blue offering something you didn’t think that you needed, but by working together to spot their behaviour we can make sure that they don’t take advantage of friends, loved ones and neighbours.

“If you think you've fallen victim to a rogue trader, you can report this to the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline by calling 0808 223 1133. You can also contact them for advice prior to entering into a contract to purchase goods or services.”

Lord Michael Bichard, Chair, National Trading Standards, said: “MacDonald and his associates preyed on and took advantage of vulnerable people – stopping at nothing to get what they wanted.

“Lingering in the homes of their victims for hours, they bullied customers – many of them elderly – into signing contracts at vastly inflated prices for products they didn’t want or need.

“I hope that the sentences handed down today will provide some solace to the victims and serve as a powerful deterrent to anyone hoping to make money from fraudulently selling renewable energy and home safety products.”

