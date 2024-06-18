A coach driver in Shropshire has had a narrow escape after the vehicle he was driving caught fire on the A5 - and thankfully it wasn't carrying any passengers.

Photos shared on social media by Shropshire Fire and Rescue service show the vehicle completely destroyed and burned in a lay-by on the A5 Eastbound between Preston and Cluddley.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service shared images of the burnt out coach on social media. Credit: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

All that remained was the shell of the vehicle, after the fire was brought under control by crews who attended at around 14:30 on Monday afternoon (17 June).

The road had to be closed for some time to allow fire crews from Shrewsbury and Wellington to safely use hose jets to put out the blaze. Officers from West Mercia Police assisted the operation.

After the road reopened, firefighters remained at the scene to make the area safe.