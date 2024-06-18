A Nottinghamshire Police officer has been cleared of strangling a 16-year-old girl who was in custody and handcuffed inside a police vehicle.

Police Constable (PC) Kevin Markowski, aged 46, was found not guilty by a jury at Lincoln Crown Court, following a six-day trial.

Markowski was charged with non-fatal, intentional strangulation of a child, an offence under section 75A(1)(a) and (5) of the Serious Crime Act 2015, following an alleged incident on 24 August 2022 in Arnold, Nottingham.

The police officer was investigated for his use of force during the detainment of the girl, who had been involved in a verbal altercation with other young women in the street. She was detained for breach of the peace, handcuffed, and placed in the back of a police vehicle.

During the trial, body-worn video footage was presented, showing PC Markowski with his hands on the girl's neck or chest area on two occasions.

The girl later claimed she had been strangled. PC Markowski testified that he removed his hands after the girl complained of being choked.

The investigation, which lasted four months, concluded with a file of evidence being sent to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

The CPS subsequently decided to press charges against the officer. Initially, PC Markowski also faced a charge of assault by beating, which was withdrawn at the start of the trial.

IOPC Regional Director David Ford said: “Given the seriousness of the allegation, it was right for the evidence to be tested in a public court. We respect the jury’s decision and will now be liaising with the force on the next steps.”

During the investigation police analysed the available BWV and CCTV footage; interviewed the girl and the two officers involved; and obtained statements from several witnesses.

PC Markowski was cleared of strangulation by a jury after five hours and 51 minutes of deliberations. Judge James House KC thanked the jury for their work before addressing Markowski.

He said: “You have been acquitted by the jury so I am formally discharging you. You are free to go.”

Mr Markowski responded: “Thank you your honour.”

