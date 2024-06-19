£45,000 has been raised for the family of a Coventry schoolboy who was killed in a hit-and-run on Friday.

Keaton Slater died after being hit by a BMW on Radford Road on June 14.

Keaton, who went to Cardinal Newman Catholic School, was killed as he crossed the street near Aldi.

He suffered catastrophic injuries and died at the scene, West Midlands Police said.

More than 3,000 people have contributed to the fundraising effort which has now hit £45,482.

Organiser John McDevitt said: “It goes to show how the community both near and far are being affected by this terrible incident, people are feeling some of the grief his family are suffering and want to help the family at this most traumatic time.”

Ex-Coventry City star James Maddison also shared a heartwarming message to the family of young Keaton yesterday (June 17).

He urged people to help his loved ones 'when they need us the most.'

Maddison said on X: “Tear in my eye reading about this young mans death in my home city of Coventry.

"Keatons family I am so sorry for your loss, if there is anything I can do to help please reach out whenever you feel. Sending my love to all of Keatons family and friends.”

He added: “I am sure they would appreciate anything and everything at this difficult moment. As a father I cannot even begin to imagine what they are going through, so lets try and pull together to help Keaton's family when they need us most.”

Purdys Pet Shop, on Cheveral Avenue in Radford, has also been raising funds in memory of Coventry City fan Keaton, who has been remembered for being 'beautiful inside and out.'

Customers have been asked to make a small donation which will be added to the funds already raised on JustGiving.

“Thank you to all of our customers, as well as surrounding residents of Radford, for coming together to collectively donate in his memory.

"We have proven countless times why we are the lucky ones to have such outstanding customers, but you all have gone the extra mile and it is heartwarming in such an emotional time to see the community come together,” they said on Facebook.

