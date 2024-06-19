A 56-year old has become the fifth person to be arrested in the ongoing investigation into the death of a schoolboy in a hit-and-run.

Keaton Slater who was 12, died after being hit by a BMW on Radford Road in Coventry on June 14. He was killed as he crossed the street near Aldi.

Police say he suffered catastrophic injuries and died at the scene.

Officer say the latest arrest is on suspicion of assisting an offender. The man remains in custody.

It comes after a 21-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving yesterday (18th June), was released on bail.Police are treating a third man as a witness and have interviewed a fourth male.

Dolars Aleksanders Credit: West Midlands Police

They say they are still appealing for the public’s help in finding Dolars Aleksanders, 21, who is wanted on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Keaton's mother appealed for the public to help find those responsible for taking away their family's "fun-loving joker", and said their lives will never be the same again.

Speaking at a press conference today, his mother Louise Slater said:

"We were a family of five, now we are four. Our lives never be the same again, and Keaton's brothers, dad, nana - we are devastated.

"The whole family, his school friends are all heartbroken.

"When we were first approached to do speak initially I said no as it will never bring us our Keats back.

"But hearing that whoever did this will not hand themselves in has left us all feeling helpless, and we need to get justice for our Keaton.

"We just want everyone to find who took our son".