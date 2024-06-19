Three men who carried out a series of robberies in Derby have been jailed for more than 14 years.

Christopher Jackson carried out a string of robberies in Derby city centre between September and October 2022.

He forced two of his victims to withdraw money from cashpoints at knifepoint, and held a pair of scissors to another man’s throat as he searched him for money.

On the 24th September, he and his accomplice Peter Kearney targeted Harrys Amusements in the Morledge in the city.

Kearney was armed with a pair of scissors and the pair threatened to stab a member of staff if she did not hand over cash. The pair escaped with a significant amount of money.

And on the 12th October, Jackson, with accomplice Lessan Duhaney, robbed a vulnerable man at his home in the Five Lamps area of the city.

The victim was threatened with a knife and assaulted, before his bank cards were stolen to withdraw cash.

The three men have now been sentenced to the following prison terms:

Christopher Jackson, 36, of HMP Nottingham, jailed for eight years for robbery

Peter Kearney, 42, of Sydney Road, Draycott, jailed for four years for robbery

Lessan Duhaney, 47, of Cow Heys, Huddersfield, jailed for two years and six months for robbery

PC Nathan Lawler, who ran the investigation into the trio, said:

“Over the course of a few short weeks Jackson, Kearney and Duhaney used serious violence and threats to steal money to fund their chaotic lifestyles.

“Armed with knives and scissors they subjected their victims to terrifying experiences where they were told that they would be stabbed if they didn’t comply with their demands.

“Excellent teamwork meant that each of the offences could be linked and provided such a strong case that both Jackson and Kearney pleaded guilty before trial.

“I welcome the sentences handed to them which mean the public will be protected from three dangerous individuals for some time.”