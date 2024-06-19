'We've lost our baby boy': Keaton Slater's mother in tearful family tribute

Play Brightcove video

The parents of a 12-year old schoolboy killed in a hit-and-run in Coventry have appealed for the public to help find those responsible for taking away their "fun-loving joker", and said their lives will never be the same again.

Keaton died after being hit by a BMW on Radford Road in Coventry on June 14. He was killed as he crossed the street near Aldi.

Police say he suffered catastrophic injuries and died at the scene.

Flowers at the scene where Keaton died

"Hearing that whoever did this will not hand themselves in has left us feeling helpless"

Speaking at a press conference today, his mother Louise Slater said:

"We were a family of five, now we are four. Our lives never be the same again, and Keaton's brothers, dad, nana - we are devastated.

"The whole family, his school friends are all heartbroken.

"When we were first approached to do speak initially I said no as it will never bring us our Keats back.

"But h earing that whoever did this will not hand themselves in has left us all feeling helpless, and we need to get justice for our Keaton.

"We just want everyone to find who took our son".

Keaton's parents Clint and Louise, and brothers Kai and Keanu Credit: ITV News Central

"Our best friend, our little brother, son and now an angel"

Louise said: "Our little fun-loving joker has made everyone laugh all the time. Who did this to Keaton has taken everything away from us and we've lost our baby boy.

"Please if anyone knows anything or knows where they are, please come forward so we can have justice for our family.

"There are not enough words to describe what he meant to us all.

"Our best friend, our little brother, son and now an angel all in one person. The fact that we will never be able to lay eyes on him again will never fully sink in".

More than 3,000 people have contributed to the fundraising effort which has now hit £45,482.

Keaton Slater Credit: West Midlands Police

Ex-Coventry City star James Maddison also shared a heartwarming message to Keaton's family, urging people to help his loved ones 'when they need us the most.'

Maddison said on X: “Tear in my eye reading about this young mans death in my home city of Coventry.

"Keatons family I am so sorry for your loss, if there is anything I can do to help please reach out whenever you feel. Sending my love to all of Keatons family and friends.”

He added: “I am sure they would appreciate anything and everything at this difficult moment. As a father I cannot even begin to imagine what they are going through, so lets try and pull together to help Keaton's family when they need us most.”

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Police say they are still appealing for the public’s help in finding Dolars Aleksanders, 21, who is also wanted on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Dolars Aleksanders Credit: West Midlands Police

Officers say specialist officers are working around the clock to trace Dolars Aleksanders.

Det Insp Sam Lewis from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said:

“We believe there were four people in the car at the time, and we are working hard to understand their involvement in the night’s tragic events.

“One of those is being treated as a witness, while another has been voluntarily interviewed and released under investigation.

“We believe the man in custody today was also in the car, as was Dolars Aleksanders.

“We continue to support Keaton’s family at this time, and they and the officers have been touched by the huge outpouring of support there has been since Friday".