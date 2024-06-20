A reward of £10,000 is being offered to find the suspect of a hit-and-run which killed a 12-year-old boy in Coventry.

Keaton Slater who was 12, died after being hit by a BMW on Radford Road in Coventry on June 14. He was killed as he crossed the street near Aldi.

The vehicle then made off.

Police say he suffered catastrophic injuries and died at the scene.

Crimestoppers is offering a £10,000 reward for information and leads to the arrest of 21-year-old Dolars Aleksanders.

Flowers at the scene where Keaton died

On Wednesday, Keaton's family made an 'emotional' plea to the public to help find those responsible for taking away their "fun-loving joker", and said their lives will never be the same again.

His mother Louise Slater said: "We were a family of five, now we are four. Our lives will never be the same again, and Keaton's brothers, dad, nana - we are devastated.

"The whole family, his school friends are all heartbroken.

"When we were first approached to do speak initially I said no as it will never bring us our Keats back.

"But hearing that whoever did this will not hand themselves in has left us all feeling helpless, and we need to get justice for our Keaton.

"We just want everyone to find who took our son".

More than 3,000 people have contributed to the fundraising effort which has now nearly reached £50,000.

Keaton's parents Clint and Louise, and brothers Kai and Keanu Credit: ITV News Central

The advice is not to approach Aleksanders, but to contact the police or the charity Crimestoppers if you wish to stay anonymous.

Alan Edwards, Regional Manager at the charity Crimestoppers, said: “A young boy has tragically lost his life which has left a devastating impact on so many people, especially Keaton's family and friends.“Our charity is supporting the police as they hunt for Aleksanders by offering a reward. We are reminding everyone – especially those who may be intimidated into silence – that they have the option to stay completely anonymous when contacting us.“If you know where Aleksanders is and you contact Crimestoppers directly, you could be entitled to a reward of up to £10,000.“Our charity is here for you if you do not want to speak to the authorities directly and prefer not to give your personal details. Crimestoppers is independent of the police and guarantees you stay completely anonymous."

