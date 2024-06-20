Play Brightcove video

Mark Gough reports

A mother who lost her son to a drunk driver says anyone who lets drunk or drugged drivers behind the wheel, has "blood on their hands".

Claire Chapman's son Harry died after his car was hit by a drunk driver along Aldridge Road in Streetly in Birmingham on October 7th, 2022.

He had been bowling with his sister and making plans to celebrate his 21st birthday with his best friend on the night of the crash.

After dropping his friend home, his car was hit by the drunk driver who was traveling at 97mph in a 30 zone and driving the wrong side of the road.

The drunk driver was sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison.

Claire is now backing a police campaign to catch drivers under the influence.

Claire said: "I felt like I gave a piece of my soul. But today is more about accountability, today is more about being sensible.

"Go out and have a good time but just don't put somebody else in the firing line. It all starts with you, it all starts with you as an individual and I've said it before and I'll say it again anybody that allows someone to drive drunk, you have blood on your hands. You are as guilty as that person."

West Midlands Police say if you see someone who is going to drink or drug drive take their keys off them or if you can't stop them then call 999.

Police are carrying our random stops for drivers before and after England games and other matches during Euro 2024.

It's part of a campaign to crack down on drunk and drug drivers.

