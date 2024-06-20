Ex-Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper takes over as new Leicester City manager

Ex-Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper has been named as the new head coach at Leicester City.

It is a controversial move for Cooper taking over a rival Premier League side in the East Midlands, given the disdain between the two sides.

Nottingham Forest sacked the 44-year-old manager after just one win in 13 matches last season.

Cooper took Forest to the Premier League via the playoffs in 2022, and finished 16th in the 2022-23 season, when many predicted relegation.

He spent big in the summer of 2022, breaking the previous record of new signings by one club in a transfer window, bringing in 21 players and spending close to £150 million.

It's been a controversial season for Forest with the club failing in their bid to appeal a four-point deduction, for breaching the Premier League's profitability and sustainability rules (PSR).

Forest were originally handed a four-point deduction for overspending.

There's also ongoing speculation that the club could leave their ground in favour of a new 50,000-seater stadium.

Leicester announced Cooper as their new manager after the departure of Enzo Maresca.

The Italian boss steered Leicester to the Championship title and a place back in the Premier League.

Leicester City Chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said: "We are delighted to welcome Steve to Leicester City. His vision for the team, including his ability to develop players and implement a dynamic style of play, is very much aligned with our aspirations for the Club.

"As a leader, he has the ability to build on the strong relationship that has been forged between our fans and our team, strengthening a bond that will be vital to us re-establishing the Club in the Premier League."

Cooper said: "I am really excited and proud to be appointed Leicester City’s First Team Manager.

"This is a fantastic Club with a rich history and passionate supporters. I am excited to work with such a talented squad and I’m looking forward to the challenge of achieving our shared ambitions in the Premier League."

Nottingham Forest's first fixture in the 2024-2025 Premier League season is at home to Bournemouth on Saturday 17th August.

Meanwhile there's a tough start to the Premier League campaign for the former Leicester boss Enzo.

His Chelsea side will host Manchester City - the team Enzo left to coach Leicester, on Sunday 18th August.

Cooper has agreed a contract to 2027.

