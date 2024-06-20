A 50-year-old man has pleaded guilty to the "brutal and horrific" murder of his partner’s mother and the attempted murder of his partner.

Damian Homer, appearing by videolink from HMP Hewell, was told he faces a mandatory life sentence after admitting both charges at Worcester Crown Court.

No details of the offences were opened to the court by prosecutor Harpreet Sandhu KC after Homer, of Haresfield Close, Worcester, pleaded guilty to the murder of Wendy Francis, 61, and attempting to murder her daughter Stacey Hill, 38.

Both women were attacked on March 2 this year, with emergency services being called to the Haresfield Close address at about 8.30pm.

"Homer launched a brutal knife attack on Wendy and another woman, aged 38, at a house on Haresfield Close in Worcester following an argument", West Mercia Police confirmed.

The force added: "Wendy, who was his girlfriend’s mum, sadly died at the scene. The 38-year-old woman was seriously injured but thankfully survived."

Adjourning the case to a date to be fixed, Judge Rupert Mayo told the court: “I am not going to sentence today – there are two main reasons.

“The first is the defendant should be here."

The case was heard at Worcester Crown Court Credit: Matthew Cooper/PA

"This was a horrific and brutal knife attack"

Judge Mayo adds: "I am not prepared to pass sentence for an offence as grave as this on the videolink. However expedient that might be, it’s wrong. He (Homer) needs to be here.

“Secondly, I am told the psychiatric report has only recently been made available.”

Addressing Homer directly, the judge added: “I will be sentencing you at some stage between now and the 27th of August.

“There is only one sentence I can pass and that’s one of life imprisonment. I have to decide the minimum term before you can be considered for parole.

“I will decide that at the later date when I have had a chance to read all of the documents that have been provided to the court, including the psychiatric report.”

Homer is known to have previously received a suspended prison sentence for an assault on Ms Hill committed in June 2020, which left her with a chipped tooth and a cut above her eye.

Detective Chief Inspector Leighton Harding, senior investigating officer, said: "I’m pleased that Homer has pleaded guilty today so that the victims and families do not have to re-live this nightmare in court.

"This was a horrific and brutal attack which has caused life-long trauma for those involved.

"I’d like to commend Wendy’s family and his second victim for the immense courage and composure they have shown since the incident and throughout court proceedings.”

Wendy’s family paid tribute to her the day after her death, describing her as ‘much loved’ and ‘one in a million’.

