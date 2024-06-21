Police in Nuneaton have issued a 48-hour dispersal order covering the town centre following several high-profile incidents in the town.

The order starts at 5pm tonight, and covers the town centre, Riversley Park and the area around Asda.

The introduction of the order follows a number of incidents over the past couple of weeks.

Town Centre, Nuneaton Credit: Google Maps

Incidents in the town:

8 June 2024

Death of Tom Ellis who died after suffering a stab wound during an incident in the town.

Weekend of June 13 - 14 2024

A 17-year-old boy was arrested after being spotted on CCTV with a knife in the town.

Elsewhere, officers implemented a dispersal order in response to antisocial behaviour in Riversley Park and Queen’s Road.

20 June 2024

Three males arrested following a foot chase through Nuneaton Town Centre.

Officers gave chase after responding to a report of three males wearing balaclavas acting suspiciously in King Edward Road. They were arrested near Rope Walk Car Park.

All three males were wanted in connection with various offences including assault and failure to appear at court and were arrested.

Inspector Ryan Walker from Nuneaton Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “We don’t take the decision to use dispersal orders lightly but the police, and I’m sure the law-abiding people of Nuneaton, have decided that enough is enough.

“Tom’s death has had a devastating impact on his family and friends, and it’s also had an impact on the wider community. This weekend we’re being proactive and sending out a strong message that we will not tolerate any kind of violence or antisocial behaviour in our town.

“This dispersal order gives officers the power to move antisocial groups away from the area and in some cases return them home to their parents.

“There will be a police presence in the town over the weekend to enforce this and I urge anyone with concerns to contact us immediately.

“There is no place for violence and antisocial behaviour in Nuneaton and we will take robust measures against anyone involved in this type of behaviour. We will continue to do whatever it takes to ensure people feel safe in the town and those who ignore our warning will be dealt with appropriately.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...