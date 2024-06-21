A man has been arrested after a stabbing in Birmingham left another man in a life-threatening condition.

West Midlands Police were called to Erdington High Street just after 5pm yesterday, 20 June.

Officers attended and found a man who had suffered a knife injury.

Part of the road has been cordoned off police remain at the scene, with forensic experts examining the area.

A man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article.

Officers are reviewing CCTV from the area and carrying out door-to-door enquiries as the investigation continues.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...