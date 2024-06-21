Play Brightcove video

ITV Central reporter Mark Gough has been to the restoration of 'Shot at Dawn'

The National Memorial Arboretum is unveiling a restoration of one of its memorials this weekend.

'Shot at Dawn' commemorates 309 British and Commonwealth soldiers who were shot for desertion, cowardice, striking a senior officer, disobeying a lawful order, casting away arms, mutiny and sleeping at post during the First World War.

Most of the soldiers who were shot were sentenced after a short trial and weren't given fair opportunity to defence.

Today, it is understood that many of them were suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder - a condition that was not recognised as a medical condition until 1980.

'Shot at Dawn' Credit: National Memorial Arboretum

In 2006, 90 years after their deaths, the soldiers were officially pardoned by the British Government.

The memorial has suffered repeated damage over the years due to flooding from the adjacent River Tame.

After six weeks, thousands of pounds of donations and hundreds of hours of work by an army of volunteers, the memorial has been restored.

It will be unveiled to the public tomorrow.