Police have confirmed there were "no criminal offences" following the death of a seven-month-old baby girl after she was bitten by a pet dog at a home in Coventry.

Elle Doherty was left with serious injuries to her head following the incident on Shorncliffe Road on Sunday (June 16th).

Emergency services were called to the property just after 3pm.

Parademics began to give treatment to Elle before being rushed to hospital.

Sadly, she died a short time later.

The pet dog, registered as a Belgian Malinois, was removed from the home on Sunday and humanely destroyed.

Police launched an investigation following Elle's death. They concluded there were "no criminal offences".

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "Our thoughts remain with the family at this tragic time, and they have now asked to be left to grieve in private."