A boy has been taken to hospital after he “became unwell” after using a vape at school in Leicestershire.

An ambulance was called to Humphrey Perkins School, in Barrow Upon Soar, near Loughborough, “immediately” after the incident, a spokesperson said.

East Midlands Ambulance Service said it received the call at 10.47am on 19th June and that one patient was taken to Leicester Royal Infirmary.

The boy was taken to Leicester Royal Infirmary. Credit: ITV Central

The school's head praised the “rapid actions” of staff, and said that students attended an assembly to “remind them about this very important topic”.

Della Bartram, associate principal of Humphrey Perkins, said a “school investigation" was under way.

She said: "The school community behaved with respect and kindness, giving the student and Ambulance Service privacy, and thanks to the rapid actions of our staff, the unwell student received the care they needed."

