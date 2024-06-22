A month long crack-down on fatal four road offences has led to a significant drop in the number of fatal or serious collisions.

Derbyshire Police ran 'Op Rapidity' throughout March, targeting a different one of the fatal four each week.

They are drink and drug driving, speeding, using a mobile phone whilst driving and not wearing a seatbelt.

Throughout the operation, 900 offences were identified, with 41 vehicles being seized.

Some of those offences discovered throughout the campaign include:

More than 90 drivers using their mobile phones

144 drivers not using a seatbelt

120 vehicles having insecure loads

The force says its operation led to a 53% decrease in collisions they call KSI, which means killed or seriously injured. That reduction has seen officers praised by the national lead for road safety.

The force says that whilst they are pleased that the number of serious collisions fell, the number of offences identified shows that there is 'still work to do.'

Inspector Greg Hunt of the Roads Policing Team said, “Many of the fatal or serious collisions we attend have involved at least one of the fatal four offences so we are committed to educating motorists on the dangers of these actions."

"Initiatives such as Op Rapidity are a vital part of our work to keep everyone who uses Derbyshire’s roads safe."

“It was pleasing to see such a large decrease in the number of killed or seriously injured collisions during Op Rapidity but the numbers of people found to be committing offences and dealt with during the initiative shows there is still some work to do."