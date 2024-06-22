Hundreds of people attended a memorial in Coventry last night to celebrate the life of a 12-year-old boy who was killed in a hit-and-run a week ago.

Keaton Slater died after being hit by a BMW on Radford Road in the city on June 14th.

Last night's memorial had a Sky Blue theme as Keaton was a Coventry City supporter.

Blue flares were set off and blue balloons released by those who either knew Keaton or were members of the community who wanted to show his family their support.

Blue flares and balloons were released Credit: ITV Central

His parents were at the event and thanked everyone for their support in a statement read out before a minute's applause.

A small rainbow also appeared in the sky, which prompted more applause.

Father Benedict from St Augustine's in the city, led the prayers, and said that the rainbow was his 'highlight' of the event.

He told ITV News Central that he 'knew there were going to be a lot of people there' but he 'wasn't expecting as many as there were.'

A small rainbow appeared in the sky, prompting applause Credit: ITV Central

Among the crowds were teachers who had taught Keaton.

One described the 12-year-old as a 'really helpful student, who was lovely,' whilst another told ITV News that they 'really wanted to show the family our love and support. [He was] a really special and wonderful young man and it's just really tragic how his young life has been ended and we just wanted to be here with the rest of the community, and it was just a beautiful moment.'

Since Keaton's death, police have been appealing for the public’s help in finding Dolars Aleksanders, 21, who is wanted on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Charity Crimestoppers, which is independent of the police, is offering a reward of up to £10,000 for information they receive which leads to his arrest.

A community fundraising page to raise money for Keaton's family has raised more than £50,000.