Nottinghamshire Police are appealing for the public’s help after £80 of crisps, chocolate, sweets and wafers were snatched from a Costa Coffee outlet.

A group of males walked into the shop, at Nottingham Trent University’s Clifton Campus, while there were no staff or other customers around.

CCTV shows them going behind the counter and stealing a large quantity of snacks, including 25 chocolate bars, 25 packets of crisps, 10 packets of Polo mints and 15 packets of wafers.

A Costa Coffee outlet at Nottingham Trent University's Clifton campus was targeted by thieves Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

Officers believe the same group was responsible for the theft of two bottles of Coca-Cola drinks from a nearby SPAR store around the same time.

Police have released images of a number of people they would like to trace in connection with the incidents, which happened in the evening on Tuesday 21st May.

PCSO Martin Fisher, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This type of offending is a blight on society and has a detrimental impact on businesses.

He added: "We believe the people in these images could have valuable information that could assist our inquiries.

“With this in mind, we’d ask that anyone who recognises them gets in touch with us, so that we can ask them some questions.”