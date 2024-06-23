The former Mayor of Wolverhampton has announced her resignation from the Labour Party.

In an open letter addressed to Labour Party leader Keir Starmer, Councillor Claire Darke, who is a long-serving Labour representative for Park Ward, expressed her profound disillusionment with the current direction of the party under Starmer's leadership.

With the General Election just weeks away, Councillor Drake accuses the Labour Party of straying from its core values, becoming increasingly autocratic, and marginalising diverse voices, particularly those of women, people of colour, Muslims, and Jews.

She writes: "The Labour Party has strayed from the core values I once shared with the Party.

"My political beliefs prevent me from compromising my principles for a party that appears to have none.

"The democratic fabric of the Labour Party has been compromised under your leadership, Keir Starmer, becoming increasingly autocratic that marginalises diverse voices, especially those of women, people of colour, Muslims, and Jews.

"This betrayal of democratic ideals, along with the party's major shift towards antisemitism and islamophobia, is unacceptable."

Councillor Darke also added that she would only support a party that was committed to rejoining the European Union whilst adding the Labour's stance on Palestine was "morally wrong"

Councillor Drake writes that she will continue to serve as a Park Ward councillor and is still committed to the people of Wolverhampton.

In response to Claire Darke's open letter , a Labour spokesperson said: “Keir Starmer has changed the Labour party into one which is proudly country first, party second - with a manifesto for change.

“If we are privileged enough to be elected, then Labour will be returning the government to the service of working people.”

“Voters on the 4th July have a real choice between carrying on with what we've got, the failure of the last 14 years, or starting to rebuild the country with a Labour government.”