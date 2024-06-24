Lorry fire causes major disruption on M6 northbound

Fire crews from across Warwickshire are tackling a large lorry fire on the M6 northbound.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service says the carriageway has been closed between junction 2 and 3 near Coventry, as fire teams and appliances from Nuneaton and Coleshill battle the blaze.

The fire has caused long delays on the motorway, with National Highways saying traffic has rapidly built in both directions.

According to traffic website Inrix, there are delays from junction 1 (Rugby, Lutterworth) and surrounding routes are also congested, including the A46 Coventry Eastern Bypass and the A426 past Churchover.

Warwickshire Fire Service posted on X, formally Twitter, to say: "Crews from Nuneaton, Coleshill and Water Bowser from Coleshill attending lorry fire on M6. M6 currently closed northbound junction 2 to 3".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...