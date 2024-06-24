For the second year in a row, a 5k race in memory of an eighteen-year-old took place in Markeaton Park in Derby.

Brandon Sutton from Stretton died in Staffordshire after he was hit by a car whilst walking home on New Years day last year.

The run aims to raise money to help people cope with bereavement and also as a way of creating a legacy for Brandon.

18 year old Brandon Sutton was killed on New Years Day in 2023

Brandon's Dad, Nick Sutton said, "Some good needed to come from obviously tragic circumstances" and that the run was a testament to who Brandon was. The teenager was in his second year on the Burton Albion Football and Education Course and money raised from these runs will allow Burton Albion Community Trust to develop a Young Persons Bereavement help point.

As well as that there are Brandon Boxes available. Each contains items to help deal with loss and these have been handed to schools and those who are grieving.

Containing things like a blanket, a teddy and a grief journal to write thoughts about feelings, they've made a real difference. One boy, Kenzie, told ITV News Central that it had given him a distraction from the thought of losing someone.

Two Brandon Boxes containing items to help young people talk about their feelings Credit: Joanne Mason

The family are also working with St. Giles Hospice, with Family Support Practitioner Ali Callear saying that the boxes help children and young people talk about a difficult and emotional topic, whilst also offering comfort to those going through a difficult time.

Tens of people turned out in the heat to either run or walk the distance with plenty of smiles and red faces at the end. Some of those running and taking part in the now annual event have been inspired to continue running for charity.

For Brandon's Mum Joanne, this is the cause that keeps her going. She said, "This is what gets us up in the morning, if we can make a difference to other children grieving within the midlands, within the schools, getting the teachers trained on how they can support a child grieving within the schools, that's what our drive is now"

Just like last year, the race proved to be a success with over a thousand pounds raised on the day meaning that this 5k run is keeping Brandon's memory alive whilst also making a real difference to those who've also lost.

