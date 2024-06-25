A senior figure at Birmingham City floated the idea of playing their League One fixture with Wrexham in the USA.The thought was quickly shot down and so never became an official request to the English Football League.Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds confirmed on X that no talks had taken place with his club either.But some experts think there is an inevitability that an English game will be played in America because of the riches on offer and I suspect Blues wanted to be at the front of the queue.The trouble is it's deeply unpopular with many fans. The Premier League wanted to add an extra game abroad in the 2000s but was hit with huge political backlash.

Other countries have since started playing some Cup games overseas. Spanish and Italian clubs have played in-season matches in Saudi Arabia and La Liga plans to play league games abroad next year.World football's governing body Fifa currently does not permit that but it has set up a 'working group' which could lead to a rule change.More and more clubs in England are backed by American money too. Just here in the Midlands Aston Villa, West Bromwich Albion and Walsall share that with Birmingham.Decisions in English leagues are made by the clubs voting and, if they wished, American owners could form a powerful bloc. How would they vote on a proposal to play a game in their homeland?Neither the EFL or Birmingham City have made an official comment.Blues know it is controversial but at the same time they have to think about what is in the commercial interests of the club. It is a difficult balance to strike.Championship relegation came about through honest mistakes. Few fans will turn against them for that.

Being the first club to push for a game abroad is much riskier. Some will love their ambition but others might feel alienated for good.

A spokesperson from the Blues Trust said: “Whilst an idea like this could have commercial benefits and increase the profile of the club there is a significant risk of alienating regular match going fans and also could have wider implications for the League.

"It seems that any such idea, if true, was at a very early stage and we’d very much hope the club would engage with fans before pursuing anything similar in future.

"What potentially could be of more interest to fans could be a pre-season friendly in the US which perhaps could still have commercial benefits.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...