A man and woman have been taken to hospital in critical condition following a house fire in Wolverhampton which left three others injured.

More than 20 firefighters were called out to tackle the house blaze in Wolverhampton in the early hours of this morning.

Five fire crews responded to the incident involving a semi-detached house on Plascom Road, Bilston, just after 01:00 this morning (25 June).

West Midlands Fire service posted the following on X:

