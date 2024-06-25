A 20-year-old woman and her dog were killed in a crash in Quinton.

The victim was walking along West Boulevard in Quinton when she was hit by a vehicle at around 8.40am on Monday.

Bystanders gave CPR before handing over to paramedics.Police said the driver remained at the scene and was helping with inquiries.

Officers appealed for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage from around the time of the incident. Tributes have been paid to the woman.

"A tragic incident like this is a stark reminder of how fragile life can be"

Michael Clarke, admin of the Quinton Noticeboard, has left this message on the Facebook group: "As we wake up this morning, reflecting on yesterday's tragic events, I wish to extend my deepest condolences to the family of the young lady whose life was taken far too soon."May she rest in eternal peace. Today, the community of Quinton is in mourning."In this incredibly difficult time, I encourage everyone to offer their support and kind words to her grieving family."Let us unite in compassion and strength, standing together as a source of comfort and solidarity."

Hundreds of people are taking to Facebook to leave their condolences:Frances Hunt wrote: "Such a heartbreaking tragedy ! Reading the reports on this has brought tears to my eyes."Sending all the love, strength and comfort to the lady’s family and friends and all who came to the aid of her and her beloved fur baby."May they both rest in eternal peace and comfort and love surround her family and friends as they come to terms with this most heartbreaking news tonight."

Richard McQuaide said: "That is absolutely devastating news. A tragic incident like this is a stark reminder of how fragile life can be, and how quickly it can be taken away.

"It's heartbreaking to think of the loss that this lady’s loved ones are going through at this moment in time. May she RIP."

West Midlands Police said: " A 20-year-old woman sustained serious injuries and was confirmed dead a short time later.

"Our thoughts are with her loved ones at this devastating time.

"A dog she was walking at the time was also injured and sadly died."

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer, a trauma doctor and critical care paramedic. A spokeswoman says: “On arrival, crews found the pedestrian, a woman, in a critical condition.“Bystanders were providing basic life support and ambulance crews immediately took over to administer advanced life support. Sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, she could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene.”The road is a major route between Northfield, Quinton and Birmingham. Asda Barnes Hill, a large superstore, is also nearby.

