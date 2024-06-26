A fundraising page set up by the mother Xielo Maruziva, 2, who died after falling into the River Soar in Leicester, has passed its target of £7,000.

Xielo fell into the water in Aylestone Meadows in February.

His father entered the water to try to rescue him, followed by a huge search and rescue operation including more than 200 officers and five specialist search and rescue teams.

Xielo's body was found earlier this month near the river after work was carried out in the Aylestone Meadows area.

The fundraiser was launched to help pay for his funeral.

His mother, Kayela Smith, wrote on her gofundme page: "I have launched this page as a grieving mother to help with the funeral planning for my little boy Xielo Maruziva, to give him the send off he deserves."As you can imagine this is a situation that no parent wishes to find themselves in especially when your child is at such a young age."As you are all aware on Sunday 18th February 2024, my son Xielo fell into the River Soar, Aylestone Meadows, Leicester. Xielo was located and found on Thursday 6th June 2024, nearly four months later despite the continued efforts from Leicestershire Police.

"Xielo was a cheeky, friendly, smart, caring and independent little boy. He never failed to make us laugh or smile. He loved playing with his toys, watching cartoons including Bino and Fino."As a family we are heartbroken due to his tragic loss. It is hard to describe the pain and suffering we are all going through. Xielo was only two years old, with such a bright and promising future ahead of him whose life has been taken away from us so soon."Xielo will never be forgotten."I want to thank all that has shown their continued support, passed on well wishes and any donations throughout this terrible time"

