Warwickshire Police footage of helicopter tracking Liviu Radu through Binley

Helicopter footage has captured the moment a driver from Coventry was arrested after leading police on a high speed chase.

Liviu Radu, 29, of Barston Close led police through Bedworth and into Binley Woods before he crashed his car and managed to flee.

A National Police Air Service helicopter was then able to track him to an address off Quorn Way.

From the skies, Radu was caught on camera peeping through a downstairs curtain of a house.

He was then seen climbing through a window on the first floor and frantically climbing down a drainpipe.

Radu then hid behind a bin before being chased by a police dog.

He eventually dropped to the floor before immediately putting his wrists out to indicate he was giving himself up to be arrested.After being caught on March 16, he was charged with driving without insurance, driving dangerously and driving not in accordance with a license. He appeared at Warwick Crown Court on June 21 to be sentenced.He was given a 12 month suspended sentence as well as being fined £1,500 and made to pay a victims' surcharge of £187.

He also has to pay CPS fees of £150, and was given a 12 month disqualification from driving, and ten days worth of rehabilitation activities.

