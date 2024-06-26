Staffordshire Police have launched a murder investigation after two bodies were found inside a house in Hednesford.

Officers were alerted by colleagues at West Midlands Ambulance Service at around 12.30pm on Tuesday 25 June, who were at an address on Alpine Drive in Hednesford.The bodies of a man and a woman were found inside.

Specially-trained officers have been assigned to support their families.A cordon has been set up in the area whilst police carry out enquiries to understand the circumstances of the deaths.

