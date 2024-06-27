Birmingham Hospice is making staff redundant and reducing its number of beds amid a funding crisis.

In a statement the hospice said: "Birmingham Hospice has today (27 June) announced that it is proposing to make significant redundancies as it faces unsustainable rising costs and an estimated £2.4 million deficit budget this year."

The charity says it is being forced to reduce its number of inpatient beds and cut the equivalent of 45 full-time roles – around 14% of its overall workforce.

It did have 24 inpatient beds – 12 at Erdington and 12 at Selly Park. Bed numbers will reduce to 16 in total – 8 at each hospice site.

The hospice says it is experiencing similar challenges to other hospices across the country including the price of energy, food and drugs – and the funding it receives from the NHS has not risen at the same rate.

Simon Fuller, CEO of Birmingham Hospice, said: “The prospect of having to make highly skilled specialist end of life clinicians and support staff redundant is totally unpalatable. We are doing everything we can to support all our hospice colleagues through this difficult time.

“There is a growing need for palliative and end of life care and the NHS is unable to meet the huge demands on its beds. Most people do not want to die in hospital and hospices provide outstanding services that support people to die in a place of their choosing."

Lucy Watkins, Income Generation Director at Birmingham Hospice, said: “I’d like to thank those in the community who have supported us over many years. We need your support now more than ever, and this year saw the launch of our Crisis Appeal which has once again seen people give what they can to help us."

Dawn Ward, Chair of the Board of Trustees for Birmingham Hospice, added: “The hospice sector helps to take pressure off the NHS by supporting those with a terminal diagnosis as inpatients or in the community. If hospices are forced to reduce the number of people they can help, that will mean longer stays and delayed discharges from the acute sector, causing longer waits for treatment elsewhere.

Birmingham Hospice says it needs to raise £6.5 million through fundraising activity, income from shops and voluntary donations to cover the costs of running the charity which breaks down to £1,678,509 per month or £55,335 per day.

They say 42% of costs need to be covered through fundraising activity, income from shops and voluntary donations.

ITV News Central has contacted NHS England for comment.

