People living on a quiet Staffordshire street have spoken of their shock as a murder investigation was launched following the discovery of a man and woman dead inside a house.

The bodies were discovered at a property on Alpine Drive in Hednesford on Tuesday (June 25), after the alarm was raised with the emergency services.Paramedics were initially called to a "concern for welfare" and gained access to the address just before 12.20pm where it became "immediately obvious that nothing could be done to save them", West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

Ambulance crews then called Staffordshire Police at 12.30pm and officers subsequently attended and set up a cordon.Police said formal identification is still due to take place, but confirmed: “We believe both of their identities to be 22-year-old Lauren Evans, from Bridgend, South Wales, and 24-year-old Daniel Duffield, from Cannock.”

While little detail has emerged from the police about the incident, here's what local residents have said so far:

9am, Tuesday 25th June: A 64-year-old man, who wishes to remain anonymous, recalled police arriving on the residential road at around 9am, however he said there weren't any "sirens or blue lights." He said: "When I looked out the window, there was a police car down the bottom," adding: "There was a girl down the bottom, in front of the police car, screaming. Whether that was somebody that knew them (or) had gone in and probably found them. They closed off the road until 9pm/10pm. CID did come here but there is nothing I could tell them." He continued: "I've been here for 30 years, I know most of the residents in the street but I don't know them. I just know it's a young couple."

Forensic investigation: A blue tent was erected on the driveway inside the cordon, while forensic officers were seen in white overalls and a forensic van was parked outside.

Forensic investigators have been at the scene on Alpine Drive since Tuesday. Credit: ITV News Central

'We've never experienced anything like this': A 74-year-old woman, who also wishes to remain anonymous, said the occupant of the house where the cordon was erected - was in his late 20s or early 30s and he "kept himself to himself". She continued: "They've been here for about 12 months, I've spoke to him about twice off my drive, just to say hello. I don't even know his name. I saw a girl with him occasionally, (they) just tended to get on with life, that was it." She added: "I've been here for 40 years, some of my neighbours have too. We've never experienced anything like this. It's shocking, it's something which you'd see on TV, it's terrible. You don't expect to see it over the road. It's the family I feel sorry for."

'It's a bit too close to home': A 63-year-old woman, who also doesn't want her identity revealed, said: "It's a bit too close to home. In this day and age though, unfortunately, these things are becoming quite common." Speaking of the incident, she said: "I came back from work yesterday afternoon, I had to park on Sharon Way. I asked (the police) to allow me to get to my door. It's shocking." She added: "It's a quiet neighbourhood. You don't hear people rowing or anything. You hear the occasional party but that's not necessarily a bad thing to see."

10pm, Tuesday 25th June: Alpine Drive was closed off until around 10pm, residents said, but a smaller cordon remained around the home.

A blue tent has been up since the murder investigation was launched by Staffordshire Police. Credit: ITV News Central

8:49pm, Wednesday 26th June: Staffordshire Police announces the names of the two people believed to have died at the house as 22-year-old Lauren Evans, from Bridgend, South Wales, and 24-year-old Daniel Duffield, from Cannock.

'Recent police contact': The force also referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to "recent police contact."

Police statement: Detective Superintendent Nicki Addison, from the force’s Major Investigations Department, said: “My thoughts are very much with the families at this time. I know this news has understandably shaken the local community.“ Det Supt Addison added: "I’d like to reassure everyone that we’ve got a specialist team of officers working extensive hours to fully investigate what happened and support the families of those affected. We completely understand that lots of people want to know more about what happened, but we’d like to reiterate that speculation isn’t helpful to families at this distressing time."

Police are still appealing for information as they piece together the events that led to the deaths of two people at the house in Hednesford.

