How will a future government solve the maternity crisis?

Nancy Cole reports on the Midlands maternity crisis

There are almost 2,000 families in Nottingham who are, to date, part of the biggest maternity investigation the NHS has known in its history. Each one, affected by failings in care.

An independent review into that care, at Nottingham University Hospitals, is expected to be published later in 2025. Whoever moves into Number 10 in July will have to add those findings to an increasing list of maternity scandals across the country.

Donna Ockenden, the former senior midwife who is leading the independent review in Nottingham, said maternity services must be prioritised.

"Maternity services have to be at the very top of the NHS agenda, put very simply, we all need to be born” she said.

The former senior midwife who came to the city just months after finalising her review into maternity failings in Shropshire in 2022 said two years on, her findings are only half way towards being put in place.

She said: “There is very urgent action that needs to be taken by whoever forms the next government at the beginning of July."

Families in Nottingham and elsewhere in England, have joined forces calling for a national public inquiry.

Jack and Sarah Hawkins became campaigners for safer care, after their baby daughter Harriet's death in 2016, was found to be ‘almost certainly preventable’.

Sarah said “We're talking about dead mums, dead babies and harmed babies and in no other walk of life would this be okay so as families we do not understand why it is okay in maternity and we really want the next government to push that."

Sarah Sissons is also backing that call. Her son Ryan, now 17, suffered brain damage from poor care after his birth: "Maternity has been going downhill for a lot of years now.”

“You hear more and more stories of people, all over the country that have the same horror stories as us, that have been quite recent and it needs to be taken seriously. Mothers need to be safe and babies need to be safe."

Felicity Benyon’s bladder was removed in error during a planned c-section in 2015. She said it is vital the government “prioritise” previous recommendations into maternity care.

“Actioning what's already been done so they're in a place, ready for when the second Ockenden review into Nottingham, into NUH hospitals, is done with a whole new set of recommendations.” she said.

“They need to be acting upon the Kirkup and all the other reviews that have already happened to make sure that actually the money they've already spent is creating change."

Families who are campaigning for safe care in Nottingham said although the final report isn’t expected to be out until later in 2025, they hope the next government won’t wait until then to get to work on issues.

In their manifesto pledge, the Conservatives want to prioritise women’s health by creating local health hubs and commit to bring forward a comprehensive national strategy for maternity care.

Labour said they will ensure failing trusts are supported into rapid improvement and plan to train thousands more midwives as part of the NHS Workforce Plan.

The Liberal Democrats said they are committed to transforming perinatal mental health support for pregnant women, new mums and those who have experienced miscarriage or stillbirth. As well, as creating a 10-year retention plan to help the NHS keep more of its staff.

