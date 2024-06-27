Play Brightcove video

PC Rishi Thobhani explains how he chased and disarmed shoplifter Michael Delaney who was wielding a knife.

An off-duty police response officer jumped into action and chased down a knife-carrying shoplifter in Arnold, Nottinghamshire.

PC Rishi Thobhani was off duty on Thursday 30 May and walking through the High Street when he noticed Poundland staff chasing after a man.

Michael Delaney, 32, was a prolific shoplifter known for intimidating staff and using threats of violence, and had just stolen a number of items from the store.

PC Thobhani identified himself as a police officer and instructed him to stop. When Delaney refused, a chase began and in the course of that, Delaney produced a large kitchen knife.

The knife used by Delaney Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

He said: "As I've got closer, I've seen a knife, and then instantly backed off.

"I've continued to shout 'knife' so people around me knew what was going on. Asked him to drop the knife multiple times, he was then threatening to stab me if I came near him.

"There was a child on my side of the street, I've shouted to the child 'stay on that side of the street, man with a knife'.

"My first thought was I can't let him go onto this high street with a knife, so I took the decision that I'm going to challenge him.

"I was scared but, more so, the knife has to come out of his hand, there's members of the public here."

He managed to pull the knife away and detain him, before further officers arrived on the scene to take him into custody.

CCTV footage shows the stand off between PC Thobhani and Delaney and then bodycam footage of him being arrested.

PC Thobhani said: “My role at that moment was to make sure no harm comes to anyone. I didn’t think twice about what harm I would come to.

"I trusted my instincts and skills to apprehend Delaney.

"I’ve not joined the job for money or medals. I know why I’m in the police and it is exactly why I did what I did on the day.

"Even if I wasn’t a police officer, I’d have done the same thing. I joined the police to protect the community.“

Delaney, aged 35, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged. He pleaded guilty to a number of shop thefts, possession of a bladed article and threatening a person with a bladed article.

He is due to be sentenced later this year.

