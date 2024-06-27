A man found dead at a house in Staffordshire was a paramedic with West Midlands Ambulance Service, based at their Willenhall hub.

Daniel Duffield, 24, from Cannock, was found alongside 22-year-old Lauren Evans, from Bridgend in South Wales, at a property on Alpine Drive in Hednesford on Tuesday (June 25), after the alarm was raised with the emergency services.

Paramedics were initially called to a "concern for welfare" and gained access to the address just before 12.20pm where it became "immediately obvious that nothing could be done to save them", West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

Staffordshire Police has since launched a murder investigation and referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to "recent police contact."

Confirming Daniel as an employee at West Midlands Ambulance Service, Senior Operations Manager at Willenhall, Richard Barratt, said: “Daniel Duffield was a well-known member of staff and always keen to help and support his colleagues. His death, at such a young age is a great tragedy.

“I hope Daniel’s family can take some comfort from the hundreds of patients he helped through his time as a paramedic. Our thoughts go out to the families of both of those found at the scene.”

Staff at WMAS are being provided with specialist support as they come to terms with the death of Daniel.

