Police have named a young woman who was killed alongside her pet dog after being hit by a car in Quinton, Birmingham.

Lucy Atkins, 20, died after being hit by the vehicle on West Boulevard last Monday Morning (24 June). The family dog Simba, a Lakeland Terrier, was also killed.

The collision took place just before 8.45am between Barnes Hill and Quinton Road West. Lucy, who was on foot, sustained serious injuries and died a short time later.

The driver remained at the scene and is helping with police enquiries.

Paying tribute, Lucy’s parents and brother said: "Lucy was a fabulous daughter who was full of life and who brought joy and fun into the lives of all she met.

"She was a force of nature, who lived life to the full. She was a former pupil of World’s End Nursery, St Peter’s School, Harborne, The Bluecoat School in Harborne and then Edgbaston High School.

"Lucy had just finished her first year at Cardiff University and was looking forward to sharing a house with her friends for her second year. The family now ask for privacy and time to grieve."

The incident happened in Quinton. Credit: BPM

The family also thanked passers-by and the emergency services who came to Lucy’s aid following the collision.

They added: “We want to thank all those people who tried to save them, both passers-by and members of the emergency services, and all those who have left tributes at the scene and sent messages of condolence.”

Officers are still appealing for any witnesses who were travelling in the area at the time, and may have dashcam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Midlands police via Live Chat on their website, or by calling 101, and quote log 857 of 24/6/24.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...