A 'controlled explosion' has been carried out in Nottingham as police investigate a suspicious incident.

Homes were evacuated in the Lenton area after a bomb disposal van had been spotted in the area.

The force confirmed at around 3.20pm today (Friday, June 28) that officers were at Allington Avenue.

It added work is ongoing to keep people safe after two suspicious packages were found in Lenton – one in Allington Avenue and the other in nearby Maxwell Court.

The package found in Maxwell Court has been safely dealt with by Explosive Ordinance Disposal engineers. A second controlled explosion is planned regarding the other package, but cordons remain in place until it can be made safe.Roads in the area remain closed. People are advised to stay away from the area until further notice. A number of displaced residents have been evacuated as a precaution.

Nottingham Trent University students affected by this ongoing incident can contact the university.

The Walton Hotel has also opened its doors for people to stay, in the short term, while police work continues at the scene.

