The mother of a man who was found dead in a street in Leicester says she will do whatever it takes to find out what happened to him, a year on from his death.

Emma Daniels son, Matthew Schofield, 34, was assaulted in the early hours of Sunday 11 June 2023 on Belgrave Road.

A 17th person, aged 18, was arrested on suspicion of murder and following a police interview has been released on bail.

Emma said: "It's unbearable, the circumstances around losing Matt and then finding out a little bit more over time, knowing he was lying on his own. He's left a massive hole in our lives and my life will never be the same.

"We are a year on and we are still fighting to get him justice and every time you are met with more disappointment.

"I feel stuck, if it wasn't for my work I don't know what I would be doing.

"When the police ring me and say we have made another arrest, I think - maybe this time. But then that brings on a lot of sadness because I am reliving it.

"I just want to know what happened to him and I'll do whatever it takes.

When asked what her message would be to anyone listening, Emma said: "What would you do if it was your son, your brother, if it was anybody else?

"If it was me and I was protecting one of my family members, I would make them be accountable.

"I would still love them but it's the right thing to do."

During the past year, detectives have continued to work to establish the circumstances surrounding his death and identify the people involved in the incident prior to Matthew being found.

A total of 17 people have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

Thirteen people are currently on police bail, one person was released under investigation and three were released with no further action.

Throughout the investigation police have continued to appeal for people to come forward with information which may assist.

In December last year, six months after the attack, Matthew’s mother Emma Daniels joined Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Mark Parish, to make a heartfelt appeal for anyone who may know something to ‘do the right thing’.

