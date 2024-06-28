A student found dead alongside a 24-year-old paramedic at a house in Staffordshire was "passionate about nursing".

Tributes have been paid to Lauren Evans, who's from Bridgend in South Wales, after she was found dead alongside Daniel Duffield at a home on Alpine Drive in Hednesford, Staffordshire on Tuesday.

A murder investigation was launched by Staffordshire Police, who has now confirmed they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

Paying tribute, Swansea University said Ms Evans, 22, was a student mental health nurse in her final year of study.

A spokesperson said the university was "deeply shocked and saddened" by her death.

In a statement, the spokesperson said: " We are deeply shocked and saddened to hear of the death of Lauren Evans who was a final year Mental Health Nursing student at Swansea University.

"Lauren was passionate about nursing and showed huge determination and dedication during her time at Swansea University.

"She will be greatly missed by her fellow students and staff.

"Our thoughts are with Lauren’s family at this time, and we extend our deepest condolences at their tragic loss."

West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed on Thursday that Mr Duffield, 24, worked at its hub in Willenhall.

Staffordshire Police said it had referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct because of "recent contact" in relation to the deaths.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said that they were called to the property in Alpine Drive following a "concern for welfare call".

They added: "After gaining access to the property at just before 12.20pm, paramedics found a man and a woman inside.

"Sadly, it was immediately obvious that nothing could be done to save them and ambulance staff immediately alerted Staffordshire Police".

