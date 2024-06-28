Homes are being evacuated in the Lenton area of Nottingham after a bomb disposal van has been spotted in the area.

Nottinghamshire Police confirmed it is investigating a "suspicious incident".

The force confirmed at around 3.20pm today (Friday, June 28) that officers were at Allington Avenue.

In a statement the force said: "Emergency services have been responding to the incident since around 2pm today and a police cordon has been set up. "Residents have been evacuated as a precaution."

People are now being advised to avoid the area as investigations continue.

Pictures from the scene also appear to show cordons in place on surrounding roads including Park Road and Willoughby Street, with officers saying it is "not advised" to walk up the latter.

