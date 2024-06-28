Olympian Kimberley Woods: I'm having mental heath therapy ahead of Paris

The Paris Olympics are now less than a month away and Midlands athletes are ramping up their preparations.Rugby's Kimberley Woods is a World Champion, Olympian and hoping to soon be an Olympic medal winner.Few can tame white water like she can but for this chat I join her on a kayak in a calm part of her training centre in London.I asked her if it's too much of a cliche to suggest this is where she is most happy. She said: "Not at all. Being in a boat, being around water, being in nature. People should do it more often... because the endorphins that you get from being out in this kind of environment is amazing."She is one of sports' biggest promoters of mental health awareness. Kimberley is open about her own battles.

She said: "I experienced bullying through school and not knowing how to deal with the emotions all around that. Sport was an outlet and then when sport was taken away from me. I don't really know what else to kind of do and that led to self-harming and not really knowing how to express my feelings that wasn't sport.

"My coach found out and then we kind of went through this whole kind of journey together, seeing multiple therapists and things like that. I'm still seeing someone today, you know, like it's really good to still have that outlet. I've kind of gone from strength to strength and made the choice to be open about it. And I think it's the best decision I ever made."She is an inspirational athlete. Speaking openly about problems so many people face in day-to-day life and also managing to perform at a world class level.In Paris she is hoping to win two medals. One in K1 (Kayak) and another in the chaotic Kayak Cross.

"It's just brute force. You're battering each other all the way. Four people go down at the same time and yeah, you just never know what's going to happen. And it's going to showcase a whole different outlet to what the sport is."The race begins on a platform which drops the kayakers through the air and into the water. I suggest to Kimberley that is potentially the scariest part of the whole games."Paris does have the highest ramp on the circuit. So we've got to be a bit careful how how many times we do actually drop because that can be quite tough on your back. But it is a lot of fun because you're just falling and then you realise you're still falling and then you hit the water."It's pretty nerve wracking when you're on the ramp. You can't see the water just below you and you've got the stands and your heartbeats going and you're just waiting for it to drop. It's a lot of fun. I really enjoy it."Which is why the Olympic champion of her sport might just be a Rugby woman.

