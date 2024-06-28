Police investigating the murder of a man in Leicester have arrested a 17th man.

Matthew Schofield, 34, was assaulted in the early hours of Sunday 11 June 2023 on Belgrave Road.

A man, aged 18, was arrested on suspicion of murder and following a police interview has been released on bail.

During the past year, detectives have continued to work to establish the circumstances surrounding his death and identify the people involved in the incident prior to Matthew being found.

A total of 17 people have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

Thirteen people are currently on police bail, one person was released under investigation and three were released with no further action.

Throughout the investigation police have continued to appeal for people to come forward with information which may assist.

In December last year, six months after the attack, Matthew’s mother Emma Daniels joined Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Mark Parish, to make a heartfelt appeal for anyone who may know something to ‘do the right thing’.

