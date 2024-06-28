Police have confirmed they are not looking for anyone else in the murder investigation following the deaths of a man and woman inside a house.

The bodies were discovered at a property on Alpine Drive in Hednesford on Tuesday (June 25), after the alarm was raised with the emergency services.

Paramedics were initially called to a "concern for welfare" and gained access to the address just before 12.20pm where it became "immediately obvious that nothing could be done to save them", West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

Ambulance crews then called Staffordshire Police at 12.30pm and officers subsequently attended and set up a cordon.

Police confirmed on Friday that 22-year-old Lauren Evans, from Bridgend, South Wales, and 24-year-old Daniel Duffield, from Cannock were found inside the home.

The force said: "We can now confirm that we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths of a woman and a man in Cannock."

In a statement, Staffordshire Police said: "Post-mortems were concluded today (Friday 28 June). The cause of death is a matter for an inquest in due course.

"As we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths, a file is being prepared for the coroner."

Police are continuing to support the families of those involved.

Detective Superintendent Nicki Addison, from our Major Investigations Department, said: "This incident has understandably devastated the families and loved ones of those involved.

"We’d like to reiterate that the families have asked for their privacy to be respected at this tragic time.

"Please respect that. And again, we’d like to remind you that speculation is unhelpful and hurtful to the families – and can hinder our investigation.

"I’d like to thank everyone who has given us information. We expect the scene to be released once we’ve finished all of our investigative work and forensic examination."

