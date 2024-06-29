People are now able to return to their homes after specialist teams safely resolved a suspicious packages incident in Nottingham.

Homes were evacuated in the Lenton area after a bomb disposal van had been spotted in the area.

The force confirmed at around 3.20pm on Friday (June 28) that officers were at Allington Avenue.

It added work was ongoing to keep people safe after two suspicious packages were found in Lenton – one in Allington Avenue and the other in nearby Maxwell Court.

A controlled explosion was carried out by Explosive Ordinance Disposal engineers on Maxwell Court to enable access to a suspicious package in Allington Avenue.

Nothing untoward was found and the incident was deemed safe shortly after 5am.

Affected people, many of whom are students, were provided with temporary accommodation by the city’s universities.

Local families impacted have been taken in by relatives and friends but every now is able to go back to their homes.

As part of their investigation police have since detained a man under the Mental Health Act.

Superintendent Jon Foy, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Once again we’d like to thank all those who took in friends and neighbours who were displaced during this incident.

"We’d also like to thank residents for their patience and understanding while work was carried out to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.”

