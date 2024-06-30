Two people have been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a flat fire in Ilkeston, Derbyshire.

Emergency services were called to the property in Hallam Court at around 5.45pm on Saturday 29 June.

A woman in her 50s and a man in his 20s, suffered serious injuries and were both taken to hospital to be treated.

A scene remains in place to allow an investigation into the cause of the fire to take place.

Residents will see an increased police presence in the area while investigations continue.

