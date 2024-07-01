Motorists in Stoke-on-Trent are being urged to find alternative routes after a lorry struck a bridge on Anchor Road, in Longton.

Staffordshire Police closed the road after a lorry transporting a second lorry on the back of a low-loader struck the railway bridge.

The lorry that was being transported was knocked off the low-loader and into the path of a van.

Credit: BPM Media

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 10am. Staffordshire Police and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service remain at the scene.

A police spokesman said: "Please be advised that the Longton side of Anchor Road is fully closed both sides due to an incident by the railway bridge. Please find a different route."