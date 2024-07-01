Man convicted after drilling into man's head in unprovoked attack in Birmingham

A man has been found guilty of wounding with intent after drilling into a man's head in Quinton in Birmingham.

39-year-old Jonathan Jackson grabbed hold of Mark Titley at his HMO in Quinton and attacked him with a electric power tool in January this year.Jackson did not know the victim, who later died of an unrelated heart condition, although it was suspected he had an issue with his friend Patrick Rock who he had come to visit.

The 39-year-old was later arrested nearby wearing the same distinctive green top the victim had described to the police.Mr Titley's blood was found on his sleeve and a drill was recovered from Jackson's room but he denied the attack.

Following a trial at Birmingham Crown Court, Jackson was found guilty of wounding with intent

Prosecutor Edmund Blackman said: "Mr Titley went there to visit his friend Patrick Rock to lend him £10."They met downstairs and went towards Patrick's room up some stairs. As they got to his room a door opened from a neighbouring room and out came a man in a green tracksuit top, the prosecution say was this defendant."He was angry, intimidating, aggressive and pretty much out of the blue grabbed Mr Titley and shoved him against a wall. Then with an electric drill attacked him to the forehead."He pressed the drill into his forehead and tried to drill into his head, while doing that shouting 'I'm going to have you'."Mr Titley managed to push the drill away but was shoved down the stairs and repeatedly punched by Jackson.

He only managed to get away and call the police when Mr Rock intervened.After being arrested Jackson accepted he had problems with Mr Rock but denied a physical altercation took place and said he had 'no idea' how Mr Titley sustained his head injury.Jackson will be sentenced on September 5th in Warwick.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...