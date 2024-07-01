A mother from Stoke-on-Trent was responsible for the injuries which led to the deaths of her two young children, a jury in a trial of the facts has found.

Veronique John inflicted injuries which led to the deaths of her two children, aged seven and 11, at their home, a Nottingham Crown Court jury concluded.

A fact-finding trial was told John, of Flax Street, Stoke, Staffordshire, stabbed her children in June 2023.

Her daughter Elizabeth was pronounced dead at her home having suffered a fractured skull and knife wounds, while the 50-year-old’s son Ethan suffered more than 20 sharp force injuries.

John, who has been diagnosed with complex post-traumatic stress disorder as well as personality and depressive disorders, was ruled unfit to enter a plea or take part in the trial.

In a trial of the facts, the prosecution sets our the case to the jury who decide if the defendant committed the offences - but the defendant is not part of the proceedings and verdicts cannot result in criminal convictions.

After hearing the evidence over five days, the jurors deliberated for around 40 minutes before unanimously ruling that John unlawfully inflicted fatal neck and head injuries on her children and stabbed her husband in the stomach.

John, who was not in court to hear the jury’s findings, now faces a mandatory hospital order admitting her to Nottinghamshire’s Rampton high security hospital.

Officers near John’s home where her two children died in June last year. Credit: Stephanie Wareham/PA

Before the case was opened by the prosecution, trial judge Mr Justice Choudhury explained that the jurors’ task during the expected six-day trial would be to find whether she did the acts charged against her.

The judge said: “This trial is slightly unusual – the defendant has been found to be under a disability.

“She is unable to participate in the trial in any meaningful sense. Your task is to decide whether the defendant did the acts of unlawfully inflicting injuries on and killing Ethan and Elizabeth which led to their deaths, and unlawfully inflicting injuries to Mr John.”

Following the findings that John unlawfully killed her children and attempted to kill Mr John, the judge said the jury may have wondered why the trial was necessary given the “strong and overwhelming evidence”.

He made clear that the only disposal available in the “unusual” circumstances of the case is an indefinite hospital order.

During the trial t he court was told John, originally from the Caribbean island of St Vincent, “erupted” into violence at her home in Flax Street, Stoke, because she did not want her husband, Nathan John, to have their children.

She then headed to a car wash where he worked to stab him in the stomach.

After returning home, John dialled 999 and told the operator: “I am calling to report I just killed my two kids.”

The charity shop worker told police after her arrest: “If you have a gun shoot me. I am not a monster – he was going to take them from me.”

John, said to be boiling with rage after being arrested for assaulting her husband while suspecting him of having an affair, later stated in interview: “It’s something I was thinking about for a long time – just kill myself and the kids. Unless you guys are offering me the death penalty I have nothing else to say.

“I did it because I love my children – to protect the children. If there’s any possible way I could be put to death, I would like that. When I say that I am not joking. I mean it 100%.”

She went on to claim that she could not remember anything about the nature or number of the injuries inflicted on the children.

Ethan was declared dead after being found in a bedroom, while Elizabeth was discovered in the living room, having suffered head trauma and “three areas of sharp force” injury, including to her stomach.

Medical efforts to save the children, who both had neck wounds, were “futile” due to the severity of their injuries, the court heard.

